Tamim to lead Bangladesh in Sri Lanka; Farhad, Taskin included

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 10:30 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 11:00 PM BdST

Tamim Iqbal has replaced injured Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as captain of Bangladesh for the One-Day International series in Sri Lanka.

Mashrafe’s injury also prompted Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB to announce inclusion of pacer Taskin Ahmed as well as all-rounder Farhad Reza in the squad on Friday.

Opening batsman Tamim led the team in a Test match against New Zealand in 2017 when the then Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim was out for injury.

Debuted in 2007, left-hander Tamim had also worked as vice-captain twice. He led different teams in domestic cricket.

With top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and batsman Liton Das already rested for the series, Bangladesh players are leaving for Sri Lanka on Saturday to play three ODIs on July 26, 28 and 31 after a tune-up match on July 23.

Bangladesh earlier recalled spinner Taijul Islam and batsman Anamul Haque for the series.

Bangladesh Squad:

Tamim Iqbal ( c), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Mithun, Taskin Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Farhad Reza, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Anamul Haque. 

