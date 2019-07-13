FACTBOX: New Zealand v England - World Cup final

WHEN

July 14. Play starts at 10:30am local time (0930 GMT or 3:30pm Bangladesh time)

WHERE

Lord's (London) - Capacity: 30,000

SQUADS

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

MATCH OFFICIALS

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

Third umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia)

Fourth official: Aleem Dar (Pakistan)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

ROAD TO FINAL

ENGLAND

Match 1: England beat South Africa by 104 runs

Match 2: Pakistan beat England by 14 runs

Match 3: England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs

Match 4: England beat West Indies by eight wickets

Match 5: England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs

Match 6: Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs

Match 7: Australia beat England by 64 runs

Match 8: England beat India by 31 runs

Match 9: England beat New Zealand by 119 runs

Semi-final: England beat Australia by eight wickets

NEW ZEALAND

Match 1: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Match 2: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets

Match 3: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by seven wickets

Match 4: New Zealand v India abandoned without a ball bowled

Match 5: New Zealand beat South Africa by four wickets

Match 6: New Zealand beat West Indies by five runs

Match 7: Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets

Match 8: Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs

Match 9: England beat New Zealand by 119 runs

Semi-final: New Zealand beat India by 18 runs

PREVIOUS WORLD CUP WINNERS

2015 - Australia beat New Zealand by seven wickets

2011 - India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

2007 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by 53 Runs (D/L)

2003 - Australia beat India by 125 runs

1999 - Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets

1996 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by seven wickets

1992 - Pakistan beat England by 22 runs

1987 - Australia beat England by seven runs

1983 - India beat West Indies by 43 runs

1979 - West Indies beat England by 92 runs

1975 - West Indies beat Australia by 17 runs