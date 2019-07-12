Home > Sport > Cricket

Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful

  Sport Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jul 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 06:15 PM BdST

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will feature in the touring party for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, national team selector Habibul Bashar has confirmed.

But there is uncertainty over the participation of Tigers stalwart Shakib Al Hasan who, along with Liton Das, has asked to be left out of the squad, said the former national team captain on Friday.

"Mashrafe played with an injury in the World Cup. He will take a fitness test before the team leaves for Sri Lanka," said Bashar, adding that the squad for the tour is almost settled.

"Liton has asked for a leave and so he won't be travelling to Sri Lanka. Shakib too has sought leave but the matter is yet to be finalised. We have prepared for all possible scenarios."

The selectors are waiting for injury updates on players who took part in the World Cup before announcing the squad.

"There are a few players in the team facing injury concerns. We are awaiting a report on the fitness of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim. They've got a few days of rest. I hope they'll be able to play without any problem," said Bashar.

The three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka will begin on July 26.

Print Friendly and PDF

Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters
England end 27-year final wait
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters
One of the worst performances: Finch
England roar into final

More stories

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters

England end 27-year final wait

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters

One of the worst performances: Finch

England roar into final

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters

Williamson hails pace attack

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters

Kohli rues 45-minute slump

ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters

England a different animal: Plunkett

NZ stun India to reach final

ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Ross Taylor is run out Action Images via Reuters

NZ post 239-8 against India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.