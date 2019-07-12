Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 06:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will feature in the touring party for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, national team selector Habibul Bashar has confirmed.
But there is uncertainty over the participation of Tigers stalwart Shakib Al Hasan who, along with Liton Das, has asked to be left out of the squad, said the former national team captain on Friday.
"Liton has asked for a leave and so he won't be travelling to Sri Lanka. Shakib too has sought leave but the matter is yet to be finalised. We have prepared for all possible scenarios."
The selectors are waiting for injury updates on players who took part in the World Cup before announcing the squad.
"There are a few players in the team facing injury concerns. We are awaiting a report on the fitness of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim. They've got a few days of rest. I hope they'll be able to play without any problem," said Bashar.
The three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka will begin on July 26.
