Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful

But there is uncertainty over the participation of Tigers stalwart Shakib Al Hasan who, along with Liton Das, has asked to be left out of the squad, said the former national team captain on Friday.

"Mashrafe played with an injury in the World Cup. He will take a fitness test before the team leaves for Sri Lanka," said Bashar, adding that the squad for the tour is almost settled.

"Liton has asked for a leave and so he won't be travelling to Sri Lanka. Shakib too has sought leave but the matter is yet to be finalised. We have prepared for all possible scenarios."

The selectors are waiting for injury updates on players who took part in the World Cup before announcing the squad.

"There are a few players in the team facing injury concerns. We are awaiting a report on the fitness of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim. They've got a few days of rest. I hope they'll be able to play without any problem," said Bashar.

The three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka will begin on July 26.