Home > Sport > Cricket

Smith defiance helps Australia to 223 all out against England

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jul 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 07:39 PM BdST

Steve Smith saved Australia's blushes with a gutsy 85 to help the defending champions post 223 all out in 49 overs against England in the second semi-final of the Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Australia were on the ropes at 14-3 in the seventh over when Smith forged an obdurate century partnership with Alex Carey, who batted for the major part of his 46 with a bandaged jaw after sustaining a nasty blow on his chin.

Australia captain Aaron Finch's decision to bat appeared to backfire with Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer blowing away the Australian top order.

Archer figuratively drew first blood with his first delivery to dismiss Finch before leaving Carey with an actual bloodied chin.

By then, the setback had snowballed into a full-blown crisis for Australia.

Woakes removed David Warner, Australia's leading scorer in the tournament, for nine and bowled Peter Handscomb who was making his World Cup debut as replacement for the injured Usman Khawaja.

Archer bowled with hostility, hitting a hopping Carey on the grill of his helmet and dislodging it from his head.

Carey braved the blow to join Smith in their dogged bid to arrest the free-fall and Australia reached the 100-mark in the 25th over before their middle order caved in.

Adil Rashid claimed 3-54, including the wickets of Carey and Marcus Stoinis, and Archer sent back Glenn Maxwell, who scored at a run-a-ball for his 22 before being deceived by a slower ball.

Smith was run out in the 48th over and Australia eventually folded with an over to go in their innings.

England have not reached the final since the 1992 World Cup and are chasing their maiden title.

The winners will take on 2015 finalists New Zealand in Sunday's final at Lord's.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters
Kohli rues 45-minute slump
England need 224
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters
Williamson hails pace attack
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters
England a different animal: Plunkett

More stories

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters

Kohli rues 45-minute slump

England need 224

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters

Williamson hails pace attack

ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters

England a different animal: Plunkett

NZ stun India to reach final

ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Ross Taylor is run out Action Images via Reuters

NZ post 239-8 against India

India dominate NZ

Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters

Lawmakers take to the field

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.