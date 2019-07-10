Home > Sport > Cricket

New Zealand post 239-8 against India in World Cup semi-final

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Jul 2019 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 04:41 PM BdST

Half-centuries from captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor helped New Zealand to a modest 239 for eight against India in the rain-hit first Cricket World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Resuming on the reserve day at 211-5, New Zealand added 28 runs from the remaining 23 deliveries as Taylor top-scored with a gutsy 74.

Williamson won the toss on Tuesday and opted to bat at a venue where teams batting first had won all five previous matches in the tournament.

India's new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-43) and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom began with maiden overs, bowled with impeccable discipline while spinner Ravindra Jadeja was also very economical with the ball and characteristically superb in the field.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the only specialist spinner in India's side, conceded 63 runs in his 10 overs but claimed the important wicket of Williamson who made 67, his fourth 50-plus score of the tournament including two centuries.

India's trusted five-bowler policy nearly backfired with Hardik Pandya hobbling off the field due to a hip injury before returning to complete his full quota of 10 overs on Tuesday.

Hosts England play defending champions Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Print Friendly and PDF

India dominate NZ
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Ross Taylor is run out Action Images via Reuters
NZ post 239-8 against India
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters
Lawmakers take to the field
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
India-NZ semis to continue on Wednesday

More stories

India dominate NZ

Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters

Lawmakers take to the field

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters

India-NZ semis to continue on Wednesday

BCB parts ways with Rhodes, Walsh

ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Press Conference - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Kohli happy to play second fiddle to Rohit

World T20 final run can inspire England: Root

File Photo: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates Action Images via Reuters

Kiwis no mystery for us: India

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters

Australia limping before 'blockbuster' semi

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.