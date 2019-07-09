New Zealand 211-5 v India before rain stops play in Manchester
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jul 2019 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 08:41 PM BdST
New Zealand had reached 211 for five wickets after 46.1 overs against India when rain stopped play in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Ross Taylor was batting on 67 with Tom Latham on three at the other end when the players were forced off the field and the covers were rolled out.
Opting to bat, New Zealand struggled to get going against India's disciplined attack before skipper Kane Williamson (67) stitched together two half-century partnerships, with Henry Nicholls (28) and then Taylor, to steady the innings.
Hosts England play defending champions Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New Zealand 211-5 v India before rain stops play in Manchester
- New Zealand bat against India in first World Cup semi-final
- India's Dravid appointed head of cricket at national academy
- Kohli happy to change his tune as Rohit enjoys purple patch
- Run to World T20 final can inspire England, says Root
- BCB ends contracts with head coach Rhodes, bowling coach Walsh
- Kiwis hold no World Cup mystery for us, say India
- Mashrafe takes responsibility for inconsistent teammates
- Formidable India in New Zealand's path to second straight final
- Limping Australia look forward to 'blockbuster' England semi
Most Read
- Hasina slams US congressman’s proposal to attach Rakhine state with Bangladesh
- Rickshaw-pullers block Dhaka traffic for second day to protest ban
- Air India issues apology for Zamzam water ban
- BCB ends contracts with head coach Rhodes, bowling coach Walsh
- Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder seeks lawsuit against Regent Airways
- South Korean Prime Minister coming to Bangladesh
- HSC results to be published on July 17
- Ex-Awami League MP Rana released after nearly three years in jail
- Rape suspect killed in alleged gunfight in Mymensingh
- PM Hasina defends gas price hike for economic growth