New Zealand 211-5 v India before rain stops play in Manchester

Published: 09 Jul 2019 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 08:41 PM BdST

New Zealand had reached 211 for five wickets after 46.1 overs against India when rain stopped play in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ross Taylor was batting on 67 with Tom Latham on three at the other end when the players were forced off the field and the covers were rolled out.

Opting to bat, New Zealand struggled to get going against India's disciplined attack before skipper Kane Williamson (67) stitched together two half-century partnerships, with Henry Nicholls (28) and then Taylor, to steady the innings.

Hosts England play defending champions Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.

