Mashrafe takes responsibility for inconsistent teammates
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2019 12:54 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 12:54 AM BdST
Bangladesh began the World Cup campaign with the hope of reaching the semifinals,l but have finished eighth and skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has taken the responsibility for “his failure” to get most of his teammates to perform consistently.
All the players are frustrated that the team managed only three wins from nine games in the tournament having set their sights on at least five victories, Mashrafe told the media after they landed in Dhaka from England on Sunday.
“We would have qualified for the semifinals if luck had been on our side at times. Overall, we played positively,” he said.
Shakib Al Hasan, who has broken many records in the World Cup, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Liton Das have stayed back in England.
Besides Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman showed some consistencies with the bat and ball, respectively. Mohammad Saifuddin also took wickets regularly besides scoring a fifty.
Mashrafe praised them for their contribution and said: “When I can’t make the team perform consistently being the captain, I must accept criticism as well. I am of course taking the responsibility.”
