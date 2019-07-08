BCB ends contracts with head coach Rhodes, bowling coach Walsh
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2019 10:58 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 10:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB has decided to terminate the contracts of national team head coach Steve Rhodes and bowling coach Courtney Walsh by mutual consent following the team’s exit from the limited overs World Cup.
Rhodes’ contract was set to run until the Twenty20 World Cup in 2020.
But the BCB decided against prolonging the Englishman’s tenure as head coach due to the Tigers’ performances at the showpiece event in England falling short of expectations.
