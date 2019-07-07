Home > Sport > Cricket

Limping Australia look forward to 'blockbuster' England semi

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jul 2019 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2019 08:30 PM BdST

Australia captain Aaron Finch is relishing a "blockbuster" Cricket World Cup semi-final against England at Edgbaston on Thursday but injury concerns threaten to derail the plans of the defending champions.

Finch's side slipped to a 10-run defeat to already-eliminated South Africa in their final round-robin fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday, a result that saw them knocked off top spot in the table.

It means they now face the host nation in the semi-finals, while India will take on a New Zealand side that has stumbled into the knockout stages with some indifferent performances.

Australia had already lost Shaun Marsh for the remainder of the World Cup prior and now look likely to be without another top order batsman in Usman Khawaja after he suffered a hamstring injury while batting.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis needed treatment for a back issue and will also undergo scans on Sunday, while fast bowler Mitchell Starc had an off-day with the ball and did not appear to be moving too freely either.

"It doesn't look ideal for Usman Khawaja at the moment, but we will have to wait and see," Finch told reporters in the wake of the South Africa loss.

"He will have a scan in the morning and then we will make a call based on what the results are.

"(With Stoinis) we are not sure ... at the moment he feels okay, but until you get the definitive scans, it is tough to know."

The selectors have already brought batsman Peter Handscomb into the squad following the loss of Marsh, who was originally included in the squad as cover for Khawaja.

Fortunately the Australia A side is also on tour in England with Matt Wade, a veteran of 94 international one-dayers, in fine form with the bat.

"If they need to be replaced, which I should imagine Usman will, there are plenty of guys who have been playing some good one-day cricket," Finch said.

There is no doubt that Australia would have preferred a semi-final against New Zealand, leaving title rivals England and India to battle it out for a final spot, but they must now take on the hosts at one of their favourite venues.

"It's going to be a blockbuster, it doesn't get much bigger than Australia-England in a World Cup semi-final," Finch said.

"Edgbaston is a beautiful ground to play at and the fans are always entertaining down there. It's going to be a great atmosphere."

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Australia limping before 'blockbuster' semi
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates Action Images via Reuters
Rohit has most centuries at a single WC
Warner heroics for Australia are in vain
Rahul, Rohit help India beat SL

More stories

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters

Australia limping before 'blockbuster' semi

ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates Action Images via Reuters

Rohit has most centuries at a single WC

Warner heroics for Australia are in vain

Rahul, Rohit help India beat SL

Shoaib Malik retires from ODIs

ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 A plane with a banner flies over the match Action Images via Reuters

Plane tows Kashmir message over Headingley

Arthur rues Pakistan's World Cup of ifs and buts

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Dinesh Karthik and K. L. Rahul during nets Action Images via Reuters

India not afraid to chase: Karthik

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.