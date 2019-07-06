Mathews hundred helps Sri Lanka to 264-7 against India

Sri Lanka were reeling at 55-4 in the 12th over before Mathews (113) and Lahiru Thirimanne (53) added 124 runs to steady the innings.

Mathews' third one-day international century included 10 fours and two sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah struck two early blows and returned to dismiss Mathews in his 3-37 for India who have qualified for the semi-finals.