Mathews hundred helps Sri Lanka to 264-7 against India

Published: 06 Jul 2019 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 07:35 PM BdST

Angelo Mathews scored his first century of this year's Cricket World Cup to help Sri Lanka overcome a top-order collapse and post a competitive total of 264 for seven in their final group game against India on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were reeling at 55-4 in the 12th over before Mathews (113) and Lahiru Thirimanne (53) added 124 runs to steady the innings.

Mathews' third one-day international century included 10 fours and two sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah struck two early blows and returned to dismiss Mathews in his 3-37 for India who have qualified for the semi-finals.

