Mathews hundred helps Sri Lanka to 264-7 against India
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jul 2019 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 07:35 PM BdST
Angelo Mathews scored his first century of this year's Cricket World Cup to help Sri Lanka overcome a top-order collapse and post a competitive total of 264 for seven in their final group game against India on Saturday.
Sri Lanka were reeling at 55-4 in the 12th over before Mathews (113) and Lahiru Thirimanne (53) added 124 runs to steady the innings.
Mathews' third one-day international century included 10 fours and two sixes.
Jasprit Bumrah struck two early blows and returned to dismiss Mathews in his 3-37 for India who have qualified for the semi-finals.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Arthur rues Pakistan's World Cup of ifs and buts
- Former Pakistan captain Malik retires from ODIs
- Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe bids farewell to World Cup with praise for mighty Shakib
- Shaheen Afridi’s 6-wicket haul sinks Bangladesh as Pakistan secure 94-run win in World Cup
- India not afraid to chase, says Karthik
- Howzat? Lawmakers ready to play hardball - on the cricket pitch
- Mustafizur 5-for helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 315 after Imam's century
- Brathwaite wants Windies to follow England template
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field first against Pakistan in World Cup clash
- Stead confident New Zealand can fire in semi-finals
Most Read
- Bangladesh end World Cup campaign with heavy defeat to Pakistan as Shaheen takes 6 wickets
- For recording her boss’ lewd call, she, not he, will go to jail
- Police say Wari child was raped before murder
- Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe bids farewell to World Cup with praise for mighty Shakib
- Xi, Hasina ‘agree’ Rohingyas must return to Myanmar for quick end to crisis
- Ordered deported, migrants hit with fines running into hundreds of thousands
- Wahhabism confronted: Sri Lanka curbs Saudi influence after bombings
- Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement
- Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad needs blood
- Norway politician forced sex on asylum-seekers: Court finds