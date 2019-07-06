Former Pakistan captain Malik retires from ODIs
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jul 2019 11:50 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 11:50 AM BdST
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from the 50-over format shortly after his team bowed out of the Cricket World Cup, narrowly missing out on a semi-finals spot.
All-rounder Malik, 37, played 287 one-day internationals for Pakistan and scored 7,534 runs including nine centuries. The off-spinner also picked up 158 wickets in the format.
"Today was our last game, and I'm retiring from ODI cricket," Malik told reporters after Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 94 runs at Lord's on Friday.
"I had planned this for a few years ago to retire on the last Pakistan World Cup match. I'm sad that I'll be leaving a format of cricket that I loved but happy that I'll have more time to spend with my family.
"This will also allow me to focus on Twenty20 cricket."
Malik, who made his debut in 1999, was the most capped player in Pakistan's current World Cup squad but was dropped after the team's humiliating loss to arch-rivals India in Manchester last month.
He managed just eight runs in his three matches, including two ducks, and took one wicket.
Malik, who led Pakistan to the final of the inaugural World Twenty20 in 2007 where they lost to India, was a key member of the side's triumph in the following edition in England in 2009.
Malik, who said his goal was to play the shortest format's showpiece event in Australia next year, was congratulated by his wife Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis player.
"Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning' @realshoaibmalik... u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility... Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who u r," Mirza said on Twitter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former Pakistan captain Malik retires from ODIs
- Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe bids farewell to World Cup with praise for mighty Shakib
- Shaheen Afridi’s 6-wicket haul sinks Bangladesh as Pakistan secure 94-run win in World Cup
- India not afraid to chase, says Karthik
- Howzat? Lawmakers ready to play hardball - on the cricket pitch
- Mustafizur 5-for helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 315 after Imam's century
- Brathwaite wants Windies to follow England template
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field first against Pakistan in World Cup clash
- Stead confident New Zealand can fire in semi-finals
- Train hard, play easy, says Langer after bruising nets session
Most Read
- For recording her boss’ lewd call, she, not he, will go to jail
- Bangladesh end World Cup campaign with heavy defeat to Pakistan as Shaheen takes 6 wickets
- Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad needs blood
- Norway politician forced sex on asylum-seekers: Court finds
- Wahhabism confronted: Sri Lanka curbs Saudi influence after bombings
- Tehran fumes as Britain seizes Iranian oil tanker over Syria sanctions
- Rickshaw ban worries Dhaka commuters
- Bangladesh desperate to beat Pakistan in ‘warrior’ Mashrafe’s final World Cup game at Lord’s
- Mustafizur 5-for helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 315 after Imam's century
- Xi, Hasina ‘agree’ Rohingyas must return to Myanmar for quick end to crisis