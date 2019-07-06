Dazzling Du Plessis ton helps S Africa to 325-6 v Australia
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jul 2019 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 10:33 PM BdST
Captain Faf du Plessis struck South Africa's first century of the Cricket World Cup to lift his side to an imposing 325 for six against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Eliminated South Africa won the toss on a good batting wicket and took advantage of the conditions to set a challenging target for an Australian side seeking victory to finish top of the round-robin table and set up a semi-final with New Zealand.
Opener Quinton de Kock (52) gave his side a solid start before he became one of two wickets for spinner Nathan Lyon (2-53), but the platform was laid for Du Plessis (100 from 94 balls) and the impressive Rassie van der Dussen (95 from 97 balls).
The pair put on 151 for the third wicket at a run-a-ball, with Van der Dussen making his highest one-day international score before he was caught on the boundary attempting a six off the final ball of the innings to get to his century.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Plane carrying Kashmir message flies over Headingley
- Mathews hundred helps Sri Lanka to 264-7 against India
- Arthur rues Pakistan's World Cup of ifs and buts
- Former Pakistan captain Malik retires from ODIs
- Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe bids farewell to World Cup with praise for mighty Shakib
- Shaheen Afridi’s 6-wicket haul sinks Bangladesh as Pakistan secure 94-run win in World Cup
- India not afraid to chase, says Karthik
- Howzat? Lawmakers ready to play hardball - on the cricket pitch
- Mustafizur 5-for helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 315 after Imam's century
- Brathwaite wants Windies to follow England template
Most Read
- Bangladesh end World Cup campaign with heavy defeat to Pakistan as Shaheen takes 6 wickets
- Police say Wari child was raped before murder
- For recording her boss’ lewd call, she, not he, will go to jail
- Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe bids farewell to World Cup with praise for mighty Shakib
- Xi, Hasina ‘agree’ Rohingyas must return to Myanmar for quick end to crisis
- Ordered deported, migrants hit with fines running into hundreds of thousands
- Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement
- Wahhabism confronted: Sri Lanka curbs Saudi influence after bombings
- Mayor Atiqul urges people to accept ‘temporary’ sufferings over rickshaw ban
- Thousands protest amid outcry over Myanmar child-rape case