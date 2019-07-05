Home > Sport > Cricket

Shaheen Afridi’s 6-wicket haul sinks Bangladesh as Pakistan secure 94-run win in World Cup

  Ariful Islam Roney from London,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jul 2019 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 11:55 PM BdST

A fabulous 6-wicket haul by Shaheen Afridi has seen Bangladesh end their World Cup with a heavy 94-run defeat to Pakistan.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 64 runs as the Tigers suffered a batting collapse to be 221 all out at the Lord’s on Friday in a chase of 316 to win, a target they had crossed twice before in this tournament.

Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (15 off 14) in his farewell World Cup game hit two sixes to cheer up the crowd before being stumped off a Shadab Khan delivery in the 44th over to ensure the margin of defeat below 100 runs.

Liton Das was the second top-scorer for Bangladesh with half the runs Shakib scored.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Bangladesh - Lord's, London, Britain - July 5, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Bangladesh - Lord's, London, Britain - July 5, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters

It was Shakib’s seventh half-century of the tournament, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 2003, before slashing wildly at a ball from Shaheen and being caught behind.

He is also the highest-scoring batsman of the tournament with 606 runs now, but India’s Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Aaron Finch of Australia, Joe Root of England and Kane Williamson of New Zealand still have at least one match each to play and fair chance to leapfrog the Bangladesh all-rounder.

The 19-year-old Shaheen became the youngest bowler to take 6 wickets at the tournament.

Giving up just 36 runs in the process, he now also has the best figures for a Pakistan bowler in the competition's history.

But his brilliant performance coupled with Mohammed Amir’s in the tournament could not save Pakistan from being eliminated with poor run rate.

A century by Imam-ul-Haq and 96 runs by Babar Azam earlier in the day were not enough to secure the improbable run rate to qualify for the semifnals as they finally needed to bowl Bangladesh out for just 7 runs or less.

