Shaheen Afridi’s 6-wicket haul sinks Bangladesh as Pakistan secure 94-run win in World Cup
Ariful Islam Roney from London, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2019 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 11:55 PM BdST
A fabulous 6-wicket haul by Shaheen Afridi has seen Bangladesh end their World Cup with a heavy 94-run defeat to Pakistan.
Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 64 runs as the Tigers suffered a batting collapse to be 221 all out at the Lord’s on Friday in a chase of 316 to win, a target they had crossed twice before in this tournament.
Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (15 off 14) in his farewell World Cup game hit two sixes to cheer up the crowd before being stumped off a Shadab Khan delivery in the 44th over to ensure the margin of defeat below 100 runs.
Liton Das was the second top-scorer for Bangladesh with half the runs Shakib scored.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Bangladesh - Lord's, London, Britain - July 5, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
He is also the highest-scoring batsman of the tournament with 606 runs now, but India’s Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Aaron Finch of Australia, Joe Root of England and Kane Williamson of New Zealand still have at least one match each to play and fair chance to leapfrog the Bangladesh all-rounder.
The 19-year-old Shaheen became the youngest bowler to take 6 wickets at the tournament.
Giving up just 36 runs in the process, he now also has the best figures for a Pakistan bowler in the competition's history.
But his brilliant performance coupled with Mohammed Amir’s in the tournament could not save Pakistan from being eliminated with poor run rate.
A century by Imam-ul-Haq and 96 runs by Babar Azam earlier in the day were not enough to secure the improbable run rate to qualify for the semifnals as they finally needed to bowl Bangladesh out for just 7 runs or less.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Howzat? Lawmakers ready to play hardball - on the cricket pitch
- Mustafizur 5-for helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 315 after Imam's century
- Brathwaite wants Windies to follow England template
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field first against Pakistan in World Cup clash
- Stead confident New Zealand can fire in semi-finals
- Train hard, play easy, says Langer after bruising nets session
- Bangladesh desperate to beat Pakistan in ‘warrior’ Mashrafe’s final World Cup game at Lord’s
- West Indies sign off with victory over Afghanistan
- New Zealand need Ferguson boost to lift bowling in semis: Vettori
- Pakistan keen to end World Cup on a high: Sarfaraz
Most Read
- Bangladesh desperate to beat Pakistan in ‘warrior’ Mashrafe’s final World Cup game at Lord’s
- Singapore doctors discourage sending Ershad abroad now, brother says
- ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer, Riza Aziz, is arrested in Malaysia fund scandal
- Tehran fumes as Britain seizes Iranian oil tanker over Syria sanctions
- Norway politician forced sex on asylum-seekers: Court finds
- Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad needs blood
- Bangladesh, China sign five deals on power during Hasina’s visit
- BTRC orders bandwidth cuts for Grameenphone, Robi over 'unpaid dues'
- Coppertech audit firm Ahmad and Akhtar loses licence for not cooperating in ICAB review
- Rickshaw ban worries Dhaka commuters