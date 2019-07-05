Home > Sport > Cricket

Mustafizur 5-for helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 315 after Imam's century

  Ariful Islam Roney from London,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jul 2019 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 08:30 PM BdST

A second five-wicket haul by Mustafizur Rahman in this World Cup has helped Bangladesh limit Pakistan to 315 after a century by Imam-ul-Haq and 96 runs by Babar Azam.

Sarfaraz Ahmed did not hesitate to send Bangladesh in to field first after winning the toss at the Lord’s in London on Friday. Pakistan still have an improbable chance of making it to the semifinals by overpowering New Zealand by net run rate.

The margin for Pakistan to qualify for the semis would have been 84 had they scored 400 runs.

After posting 315, they had to bowl Bangladesh out for just 7 runs or less to qualify for the semifinals but missed the opportunity.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who opened the bowling, kept Pakistan’s run rate in check with an economy rate of 3 and took one wicket.

Mohammad Saifuddin struck thrice, having opener Fakhar Zaman (23), caught by Mahidy at point. 

Saifuddin also broke an invaluable 157-run partnership between Imam and Babar by trapping the latter leg before when he was just 4 runs away from a century.

The pacer, however, bled 77 runs in 9 overs before bowling Wahab Riaz out in the 47th over.

