Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field first against Pakistan in World Cup clash
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2019 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 03:36 PM BdST
Bangladesh have lost the toss and been sent to field first in their Cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan at Lord’s, London.
Mahmudullah Riyad, who has recovered from his injury, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are back in place of Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain.
Pakistan made no changes to their team.
After the toss, Mashrafe Mortaza says, “We would've loved to bat first. We've been playing well against Pakistan, but they are starting to take off. Won't be easy. It's my last World Cup match 100%."
Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “One chance, we need to score a lot. We know the margin is big, but no changes to our team. The loss against West Indies was disappointing. But we want to finish on a high note."
Teams
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field first against Pakistan in World Cup clash
- Stead confident New Zealand can fire in semi-finals
- Train hard, play easy, says Langer after bruising nets session
- Bangladesh desperate to beat Pakistan in ‘warrior’ Mashrafe’s final World Cup game at Lord’s
- West Indies sign off with victory over Afghanistan
- New Zealand need Ferguson boost to lift bowling in semis: Vettori
- Pakistan keen to end World Cup on a high: Sarfaraz
- Pakistan's street cricketers bring game to life in Greece
- Hope helps West Indies to 311-6 against Afghanistan
- England showed glimpses of their best in last two games: Morgan
Most Read
- Bangladesh desperate to beat Pakistan in ‘warrior’ Mashrafe’s final World Cup game at Lord’s
- Bangladesh, China sign five deals on power during Hasina’s visit
- Singapore doctors discourage sending Ershad abroad now, brother says
- ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer, Riza Aziz, is arrested in Malaysia fund scandal
- China, India step in to save Sundarbans being listed as World Heritage in Danger
- BTRC orders bandwidth cuts for Grameenphone, Robi over 'unpaid dues'
- Govt cancels Viqarunnisa principal recruitment process after alleged irregularities
- Ershad put on life support again as his health deteriorates, party official says
- Tehran fumes as Britain seizes Iranian oil tanker over Syria sanctions
- Pakistan keen to end World Cup on a high: Sarfaraz