Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field first against Pakistan in World Cup clash

Mahmudullah Riyad, who has recovered from his injury, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are back in place of Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain.

Pakistan made no changes to their team.

After the toss, Mashrafe Mortaza says, “We would've loved to bat first. We've been playing well against Pakistan, but they are starting to take off. Won't be easy. It's my last World Cup match 100%."

Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “One chance, we need to score a lot. We know the margin is big, but no changes to our team. The loss against West Indies was disappointing. But we want to finish on a high note."

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi