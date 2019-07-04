Home > Sport > Cricket

Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships on difficult wicket

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Jul 2019 03:25 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 03:25 AM BdST

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lamented the lack of significant partnerships on a difficult track after their crushing defeat by England in their final group match of the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

Chasing 306 for a victory that would have assured them a place in the semi-finals, New Zealand lost both their openers cheaply and the wheels came off their innings when Williamson and Ross Taylor both were run out in successive overs.

Tom Latham made a fighting 57 but New Zealand were still shot out for 186 in 45 overs.

"Going into that second half, we just needed a couple of big partnerships, certainly from the top order and it wasn't there," said Williamson, who felt the track got tough to bat on midway through the England innings.

"By no means was it an easy surface to try and gain momentum but at the same time it was important as a batting unit we were able to try and take the game to a position where you might give yourself a chance to win it, but we weren't able to do that."

Electing to bat, England got a flying start from Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy to be 194-1 in 30 overs before the New Zealand bowlers halted their progress to restrict the hosts to 305-8.

"With the ball, we probably didn't start off great, but naturally Bairstow and Roy are playing really, really nicely and they put away everything and put us under a lot of pressure," Williamson said.

"And then at the halfway stage the wicket did change considerably and we were able to then perhaps pull back what was looking like a much larger total, which was a good effort and a positive for us."

Despite the loss, New Zealand are still set to reach the semi-finals ahead of Pakistan who will need a freak result against Bangladesh on Friday to leapfrog the Black Caps.

Williamson said the 2015 finalists would try to start afresh if they made the last four.

"We know from our perspective that we haven't put our best performance yet and we know when we do that without a doubt gives us the best chance of beating anybody.

"If we are fortunate to be in a semi-final, then we do have a little bit of a break and we need guys to come back and have that freshness to go out and play with the freedom."

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships
India batsman Rayudu retires
England reach semis

More stories

India batsman Rayudu retires

England reach semis

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters

Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters

Coach Rhodes rues poor luck

WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters  

Rohit has most centuries at a WC

Tigers out of semis

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is run out by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman Action Images via Reuters

Mustafizur stops India at 314

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.