Home > Sport > Cricket

West Indies sign off with victory over Afghanistan

  >>  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2019 11:41 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 11:41 PM BdST

West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in their final group match of the Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Thursday to secure their second win of a disappointing tournament.

Shai Hope capitalised on an early reprieve to score 77 and Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran also struck half-centuries to power West Indies to 311-6 after electing to bat.

Dawlat Zadran claimed 2-73 for Afghanistan who were sloppy on the field, dropping catch and missing run-out chance.

Ikram Alikhil (86) and Rahmat Shah (62) shared a century stand to keep Afghanistan's hope of their first victory in the tournament alive.

But Carlos Brathwaite (4-63) and Kemar Roach (3-37) wrecked their middle and lower order as Afghanistan, who were all out for 288 in exactly 50 overs, finished their campaign with nine defeats in as many matches to finish bottom of the standings, one place below West Indies.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 19, 2019 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in action Action Images via Reuters
NZ need Ferguson boost: Vettori
WI sign off with win over Afghans
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan keen to end
WC on a high: Sarfaraz
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan

More stories

Hope helps Windies to 311

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters

Glimpses of our best: Morgan

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters

Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships

India batsman Rayudu retires

England reach semis

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters

Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters

Coach Rhodes rues poor luck

WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.