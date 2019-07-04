West Indies sign off with victory over Afghanistan
Published: 04 Jul 2019 11:41 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 11:41 PM BdST
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in their final group match of the Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Thursday to secure their second win of a disappointing tournament.
Shai Hope capitalised on an early reprieve to score 77 and Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran also struck half-centuries to power West Indies to 311-6 after electing to bat.
Ikram Alikhil (86) and Rahmat Shah (62) shared a century stand to keep Afghanistan's hope of their first victory in the tournament alive.
But Carlos Brathwaite (4-63) and Kemar Roach (3-37) wrecked their middle and lower order as Afghanistan, who were all out for 288 in exactly 50 overs, finished their campaign with nine defeats in as many matches to finish bottom of the standings, one place below West Indies.
