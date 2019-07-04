Home > Sport > Cricket

Pakistan keen to end World Cup on a high: Sarfaraz

   

Published: 04 Jul 2019 10:28 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 10:46 PM BdST

Pakistan will go all out in their final World Cup group fixture with Bangladesh on Friday despite facing a near impossible task to qualify for the semi-finals, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said on the eve of the match at Lord's.

Pakistan, fifth in the table behind New Zealand who occupy the fourth and final knockout berth, have to bat first against Bangladesh and win by a margin of at least 316 runs to leapfrog the Kiwis on net run rate.

"It is very difficult, 316 runs is a big margin. Only if you're batting first, if you score 600 runs or 500 runs," the skipper told reporters.

"I don't know what the study is behind this, but I can't do anything... definitely, we're interested in finishing on a high note. So we will try our best in tomorrow's match."

Pakistan will also be playing for pride, having been beaten by their South Asian rivals in the last four meetings going back to 2015.

"If you talk about the previous matches, yes, Pakistan lost four, but it is a World Cup match. Both teams look stronger, so hopefully we will do well as a team," Sarfaraz added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said his team were desperate to seal another victory over the 1992 champions in what will be skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's final World Cup game.

"Bangladesh versus Pakistan at the beautiful Lord's, there's no such thing as a dead rubber. Both teams are desperate to beat each other. We certainly are," he said.

"I often use the word warrior, but he (Mortaza) goes to war for the team and people respect that, understand that, and they love him because of that.

"The players in the dressing room do love Mash. He has said it's his last World Cup and it'll be emotional for him."

Print Friendly and PDF

Hope helps Windies to 311
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan keen to end
WC on a high: Sarfaraz
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships

More stories

Hope helps Windies to 311

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters

Glimpses of our best: Morgan

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters

Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships

India batsman Rayudu retires

England reach semis

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters

Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters

Coach Rhodes rues poor luck

WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.