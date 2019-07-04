Hope helps West Indies to 311-6 against Afghanistan
Shai Hope made the most of an early reprieve to score 77 and Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran also struck half-centuries to power West Indies to 311-6 against Afghanistan in a Cricket World Cup group match between two eliminated teams on Thursday.
Chris Gayle managed only seven in his final World Cup appearance and Hope could also have gone early but Rashid Khan dropped a sitter when the batsman was on five.
Lewis made 58 on his return to the side while Pooran's 58 was his third 50-plus score in the tournament.
Captain Jason Holder clobbered four sixes in his 45 off 34 balls and Dawlat Zadran claimed 2-73 for Afghanistan who were sloppy on the field.
Twice world champions West Indies have managed only one win in the tournament while Afghanistan have lost all eight games.
