Hope helps West Indies to 311-6 against Afghanistan

Chris Gayle managed only seven in his final World Cup appearance and Hope could also have gone early but Rashid Khan dropped a sitter when the batsman was on five.

Lewis made 58 on his return to the side while Pooran's 58 was his third 50-plus score in the tournament.

Captain Jason Holder clobbered four sixes in his 45 off 34 balls and Dawlat Zadran claimed 2-73 for Afghanistan who were sloppy on the field.

Twice world champions West Indies have managed only one win in the tournament while Afghanistan have lost all eight games.