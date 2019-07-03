Coach Rhodes rues Bangladesh's poor luck after elimination
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 03:14 AM BdST
Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said he was proud of his side's fighting spirit and believed that with a little bit of luck they could have progressed to the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup.
Bangladesh were eliminated on Tuesday after succumbing to their fourth defeat in eight matches while India, who prevailed by 28 runs, sailed into the last four with a match to spare.
Mashrafe Mortaza's men beat West Indies, South Africa and Afghanistan, while their match against Sri Lanka was washed out.
"I'm very proud of the way we've played against a lot of the big teams, and I think that maybe we'll be the people's team for the amount of fight that we've shown against some of these big teams," Rhodes told reporters after the loss against India.
"It was pleasing to see some fight. I think it's a reflection of the team.
"We've only picked up the three victories but we've pushed a lot of these big teams throughout the competition and, with a little bit of luck, we may well have been one of these top four."
Tamim Iqbal dropping Rohit Sharma, then on nine, probably best summed up their luckless World Cup campaign as the India opener went on to smash his fourth century of this year's tournament and help India to a commanding 314-9.
Rhodes admitted it was a costly mistake, giving a reprieve to the tournament's leading run scorer, but refused to blame the fielder.
"I've watched a lot of cricket over the years and played a lot of cricket and you know that any drop can be costly," said the former England test player.
"I didn't know how costly it would be. I was hoping he'd hit another one up in the air a little bit sooner.
"Rohit Sharma, what a wonderful batsman he is in world cricket. You give guys like him a chance, or (Virat) Kohli a chance, and you may well pay the price.
"Again, the person who dropped it was Tamim, and he's developed into one of our safer pair of hands in the outfield.
"So it was a little bit of a surprise but he's human, and we're all human. I've dropped lots of catches in my life. I think everybody who's played the game has dropped catches but sometimes they can be very, very costly, and that one proved to be."
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Rohit has most centuries at a WC
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- World Cup pitches tougher to bat on second: England's Morgan
- Bangladesh out of race as India reach World Cup semifinals despite Mustafizur 5-for
- Rohit equals Sangakkara’s record of most centuries at a single World Cup
- Mustafizur five-wicket haul helps Bangladesh limit India to 314 after Rohit century
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bowl first against India in World Cup clash
- Disappointed Pooran sees World Cup failure as learning experience
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary
- Fernando slams maiden century to propel Sri Lanka to 338-6 against Windies
- India's Shankar out of World Cup with fractured toe
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
Most Read
- Barguna murder suspect Nayon Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Travellers hit out at Biman Bangladesh Airlines over ‘poor service’
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad put on life support: Health minister
- Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in China amid Rohingya crisis with Myanmar
- Met Office warns of late July floods amid trough of low over Bay of Bengal
- 10 medical myths we should stop believing. Doctors, too
- DIG Mizan sent to jail in graft case
- Bangladesh out of race as India reach World Cup semifinals despite Mustafizur 5-for
- Mustafizur five-wicket haul helps Bangladesh limit India to 314 after Rohit century