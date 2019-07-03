Home > Sport > Cricket

Coach Rhodes rues Bangladesh's poor luck after elimination

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jul 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 03:14 AM BdST

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said he was proud of his side's fighting spirit and believed that with a little bit of luck they could have progressed to the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh were eliminated on Tuesday after succumbing to their fourth defeat in eight matches while India, who prevailed by 28 runs, sailed into the last four with a match to spare.

Mashrafe Mortaza's men beat West Indies, South Africa and Afghanistan, while their match against Sri Lanka was washed out.

"I'm very proud of the way we've played against a lot of the big teams, and I think that maybe we'll be the people's team for the amount of fight that we've shown against some of these big teams," Rhodes told reporters after the loss against India.

"It was pleasing to see some fight. I think it's a reflection of the team.

"We've only picked up the three victories but we've pushed a lot of these big teams throughout the competition and, with a little bit of luck, we may well have been one of these top four."

Tamim Iqbal dropping Rohit Sharma, then on nine, probably best summed up their luckless World Cup campaign as the India opener went on to smash his fourth century of this year's tournament and help India to a commanding 314-9.

Rhodes admitted it was a costly mistake, giving a reprieve to the tournament's leading run scorer, but refused to blame the fielder.

"I've watched a lot of cricket over the years and played a lot of cricket and you know that any drop can be costly," said the former England test player.

"I didn't know how costly it would be. I was hoping he'd hit another one up in the air a little bit sooner.

"Rohit Sharma, what a wonderful batsman he is in world cricket. You give guys like him a chance, or (Virat) Kohli a chance, and you may well pay the price.

"Again, the person who dropped it was Tamim, and he's developed into one of our safer pair of hands in the outfield.

"So it was a little bit of a surprise but he's human, and we're all human. I've dropped lots of catches in my life. I think everybody who's played the game has dropped catches but sometimes they can be very, very costly, and that one proved to be."

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters  
Rohit has most centuries at a WC

More stories

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters  

Rohit has most centuries at a WC

Tigers out of semis

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is run out by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman Action Images via Reuters

Mustafizur stops India at 314

Pooran sees World Cup failure as learning experience

ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters 

Sri Lanka edge out WI

Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Reuters

India's Shankar out of World Cup

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters

India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.