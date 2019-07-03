Home > Sport > Cricket

Bairstow century powers England to 305-8 against New Zealand

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jul 2019 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 07:42 PM BdST

Jonny Bairstow's second consecutive century at the Cricket World Cup powered England to 305-8 against New Zealand in their final group game at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday.

The match is crucial for England, with a win securing a semi-final spot but defeat leaving the door open for Pakistan.

After England won the toss and elected to bat, Bairstow smashed 106 off 99 balls and stitched together a 123-run opening stand with Jason Roy (60) before a middle order collapse opened the door for New Zealand.

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult struck twice to remove Jos Buttler and Joe Root, who had an unsuccessful review after he was caught behind trying to pull a bouncer to the fence with the third umpire detecting a very faint edge.

Ben Stokes struggled to get going, getting caught on the boundary for 11 off 27 as he tried to accelerate the innings while Eoin Morgan (42) was dismissed after an acrobatic catch by Mitchell Santner.

Jimmy Neesham (2-41) was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, getting rid of danger man Roy in his second over, while Matt Henry also chipped in with two wickets.

New Zealand have not qualified for the last four yet but, given their superior run rate, Pakistan would need a freak result against Bangladesh on Friday to leapfrog the Black Caps.

Print Friendly and PDF

India batsman Rayudu retires
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Bairstow powers England to 305
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck

More stories

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters

Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters

Coach Rhodes rues poor luck

WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters  

Rohit has most centuries at a WC

Tigers out of semis

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is run out by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman Action Images via Reuters

Mustafizur stops India at 314

Pooran sees World Cup failure as learning experience

ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters 

Sri Lanka edge out WI

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.