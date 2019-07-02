Mustafizur five-wicket haul helps Bangladesh limit India to 314 after Rohit century

Rohit Sharma smashed a century in a 180-run opening stand with Lokesh Rahul (77) as Bangladesh’s woes with the new ball continued on a slowing pitch at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Dropped on nine by Tamim Iqbal, Rohit went on to score his fourth century in this World Cup and equal Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara’s record of most centuries in a single campaign. He overtook Australia’s David Warner (516 from eight innings) as the top-scorer in the process.

Given a strong foundation following Rohit’s partnership with Rahul, the highest opening stand in this World Cup, India were set for a big total but only Rishabh Pant (48) could make most of the advantage.

The Bangladesh bowlers, led by Mustafizur (5-59), stemmed the boundary flow. Shakib Al Hasan, Rubel Hossain, and Soumya Sarkar took one wicket each.

India will qualify for the semi-finals with a victory over Bangladesh who must win to stay alive in the race.

Bangladesh came back into the game through Mustafizur’s double-wicket maiden when Virat Kohli's pull found square-leg and Hardik Pandya edged his second ball to slip.

MS Dhoni once again failed to hit big as the same pitch used in their lost game against England was slowing down further.

Mustafizur dismissed Dhoni and Shami in the last over to complete his five-wicket haul, his third against India, keeping Bangladesh’s hope to stage another successful chase of a 300-plus target alive.