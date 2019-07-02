Home > Sport > Cricket

Mustafizur five-wicket haul helps Bangladesh limit India to 314 after Rohit century

  Ariful Islam Roney from Birmingham,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jul 2019 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 08:13 PM BdST

Previous Next
A splendid five-wicket haul by Mustafizur Rahman in the death overs have helped Bangladesh limit India to 349 for 9 in the Tigers’ must-win World Cup game in Birmingham.

Rohit Sharma smashed a century in a 180-run opening stand with Lokesh Rahul (77) as Bangladesh’s woes with the new ball continued on a slowing pitch at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Dropped on nine by Tamim Iqbal, Rohit went on to score his fourth century in this World Cup and equal Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara’s record of most centuries in a single campaign. He overtook Australia’s David Warner (516 from eight innings) as the top-scorer in the process.

Given a strong foundation following Rohit’s partnership with Rahul, the highest opening stand in this World Cup, India were set for a big total but only Rishabh Pant (48) could make most of the advantage.

The Bangladesh bowlers, led by Mustafizur (5-59), stemmed the boundary flow. Shakib Al Hasan, Rubel Hossain, and Soumya Sarkar took one wicket each.

India will qualify for the semi-finals with a victory over Bangladesh who must win to stay alive in the race.

Bangladesh came back into the game through Mustafizur’s double-wicket maiden when Virat Kohli's pull found square-leg and Hardik Pandya edged his second ball to slip.

MS Dhoni once again failed to hit big as the same pitch used in their lost game against England was slowing down further.

Mustafizur dismissed Dhoni and Shami in the last over to complete his five-wicket haul, his third against India, keeping Bangladesh’s hope to stage another successful chase of a 300-plus target alive.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is run out by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman Action Images via Reuters
Mustafizur stops India at 314
Pooran sees World Cup failure as learning experience
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters 
Sri Lanka edge out WI
Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary

More stories

Pooran sees World Cup failure as learning experience

ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters 

Sri Lanka edge out WI

Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Reuters

India's Shankar out of World Cup

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters

India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl

Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bowl

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters

England boost semi-final hopes 

Australia beat NZ

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.