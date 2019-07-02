Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh out of race as India reach World Cup semifinals despite Mustafizur 5-for

  Ariful Islam Roney from Birmingham,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jul 2019 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 11:45 PM BdST

Half-centuries by Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin after a five-wicket haul by Mustafizur Rahman have gone in vain as Bangladesh have lost their virtual World Cup quarter-final match against India by 28 runs.

India confirmed their place in the last four of the tournament with the win over Bangladesh after Rohit Sharma scored his fourth century this World Cup at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Rohit became the leading scorer of the tournament with 544 runs in the process to equal Kumar Sangakkara’s record of most centuries in a single World Cup while forging the highest 180-run opening partnership with Lokesh Rahul (77) to help India to a challenging 314 for 9.

Bangladesh were all out for 286 in 48 overs in reply despite the battling half-centuries by Shakib and Saifuddin.

Jasprit Bumrah (4-55) and Hardik Pandya (3-60) shared seven wickets as the Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals to deny Bangladesh significant partnerships.

(With input from Reuters)

