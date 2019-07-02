Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bowl first against India in World Cup clash

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jul 2019 03:13 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 04:22 PM BdST

Bangladesh have lost the toss and been sent to bowl first in their Cricket World Cup clash against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Both made two changes to their teams. The Tigers brought batsman Sabbir Rahman and bowler Rubel Hossain in place of Mahmudullah Riyad, who has not recovered from his injury, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

India replaced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and batsman Dinesh Karthik by spinner Kuldeep Yadav and out-of-form Kedar Jadhav.

Teams

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

