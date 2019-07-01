India's Shankar out of World Cup with fractured toe
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2019 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 03:21 PM BdST
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing World Cup with a toe injury, the team said on Monday.
India have requested governing body International Cricket Council to approve Mayank Agarwal as Shankar's replacement.
"Vijay Shankar sustained a non displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of three weeks to heal," the team said in a statement.
"The injury rules him out of the ongoing World Cup.
"The Indian team management has requested the ICC to consider Mayank Agarwal as his replacement."
Originally picked to play at the number four batting spot, Shankar has managed scores of 15 not out, 29 and 14 in his three matches in the World Cup.
The injury kept him out of the team's first loss in the tournament against England on Monday.
Rishabh Pant batted at number four in the match, having joined the team as replacement for opener Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered a finger injury and was ruled out.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters
India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
England boost semi-final hopes
