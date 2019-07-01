India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2019 04:11 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 04:11 AM BdST
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to do justice to his reputation as a 'finisher' in Sunday's loss to England but his team defended his display in the final stages of the World Cup group match at Edgbaston.
India needed 71 runs from the final five overs to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament with former captain Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in the middle.
The duo, however, looked content knocking the ball around rather than going for big hits and managed only 39 in the last five overs.
"When Mahi and Kedar were batting, they were trying to hit (boundaries) but were not able to because of the slowness of the pitch," Rohit Sharma, who topscored for India with 102, said after the team's first loss in the tournament.
"Towards the end it got pretty slow. We got to give credit to the English team, they used the conditions very well."
"They mixed up their variations quite nicely and kept us guessing all through the game."
Dhoni remained not out on 42 off 31 balls, having hit the only six in the Indian innings, compared to England's 13.
He made 28 off 52 balls against Afghanistan and against West Indies, the 37-year-old struggled initially before hitting two sixes in the final over to remain not out on 56 off 61 balls.
India captain Virat Kohli then defended Dhoni's "calculated" approach, saying the wicketkeeper-batsman was experienced enough to know the demand of the occasion.
Kohli defended Dhoni again on Sunday after the team's 31-run loss to the hosts.
"I think MS was trying really hard to get the boundary," Kohli, whose fifth half-century in a row went in vain, said at the presentation ceremony.
"They were just bowling good areas. We'll have to sit down and assess and improve in the next game."
Jonny Bairstow made a belligerent 111 but it was Ben Stokes' blistering 79 which propelled England to a commanding 337-7.
The 138-run stand between Rohit and Kohli kept India in the chase but the match slipped through their fingers when hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya departed after a quickfire 45.
"When you're chasing 330-340, you need that X factor innings of someone coming and playing that 70 off 30-40 balls. Hardik was looking good but he couldn't go on," Rohit said.
"That is something Ben Stokes did for them. He came and batted and changed the game actually. Until then, we were right in the game, restricted them pretty well.
"We needed something like Ben Stokes' innings towards the end to get to that target."
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
England boost semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
- England beat India by 31 runs to boost semi-final hopes
- Bairstow century powers England to 337-7 against India
- Starc five-for trumps Boult hat-trick as Australia beat NZ
- Afghan captain Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
- Pakistan beat nervy Afghanistan to keep their WC hopes alive
- Boult hat-trick restricts Australia to 243-9
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
- Afridi shines as Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 227-9
- Busy bees interrupt South Africa and Sri Lanka… again
Most Read
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police
- Afghan captain Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina