Home > Sport > Cricket

Busy bees interrupt South Africa and Sri Lanka… again

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Jun 2019 03:53 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 03:53 AM BdST

A swarm of bees forced the players of South Africa and Sri Lanka to dive onto the ground during their Cricket World Cup clash at the Riverside Stadium on Friday -- but for many on the pitch there was a sense of deja vu.

Bees halting international cricket matches is not common, yet it has now happened to the same two teams some two years and 10,000 kilometres apart.

The stoppage on Friday lasted only a few minutes, but when South Africa and Sri Lanka clashed at The Wanderers in Johannesburg in a One-Day International in February 2017, the game was halted for over an hour before the swarm moved on.

"I remember the last time, it was at Johannesburg against Sri Lanka, the same thing happened,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis told reporters.

"It is very funny. Looks like someone's just had a machine-gun through all the players on the field and everyone is down on the ground.

"Yeah, you are not brave when there is a bee, or a swarm of bees flying. I think I'm brave, but not that brave!"

Already eliminated South Africa beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the World Cup clash on Friday.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

Bees interrupt SA and SL again
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters
Critics waiting for
us to fail: Bairstow
Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
SA dent SL hopes

More stories

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters

Critics waiting for us to fail: Bairstow

Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters

Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India

SA dent SL hopes

British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.

Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final

ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters 

Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans

India eliminate WI

Secret to Shakib’s WC success

India, NZ games are 'quarter-finals' for England, says Root

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.