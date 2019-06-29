Afridi shines as Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 227-9
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2019 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 07:26 PM BdST
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi claimed four wickets to restrict minnows Afghanistan to a modest 227 for nine from 50 overs in their World Cup match in Leeds on Saturday.
Having won the toss and elected to bat, Afghanistan stumbled early on as they lost captain Gulbadin Naib and Hashmatullah Shahidi in back-to-back deliveries to Afridi, who produced a blistering opening spell with the new ball.
Former skipper Asghar Afghan and Ikram Alikhil built a 64-run stand before Afghan was cleaned up by leg-spinner Shadab Khan for 42.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Alikhil (24) holed out to left-arm spinner Imad Wasim but Najibullah Zadran's scored a patient 54-ball 42 to take the Afghans past the 200-mark.
Afridi, playing only his 18th ODI at the age of 19, returned to remove Zadran and Rashid Khan to finish as pick of the Pakistan bowlers with 4-47.
The game was marred by a clash between the supporters of both teams in the stands at Headingley, with ESPNcricinfo reporting at least two fans have been evicted from the match.
Back-to-back wins against South Africa and New Zealand have handed 1992 champions Pakistan a chance of making the semi-finals but they must beat Afghanistan to keep their qualification hopes alive.
