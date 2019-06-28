Home > Sport > Cricket

British High Commissioner Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England World Cup final

  Biswadip Das,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jun 2019 03:23 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 04:23 AM BdST

The British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson could find himself torn between the two teams if England and Bangladesh were to meet in the World Cup final.

Speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday, he said he loved both the teams but suggested he would not switch allegiance.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A fan in fancy dress Action Images via Reuters

The Tigers are enjoying great support from the fans in the stands wherever they are playing, he said at the event organised by the London Bangla Press Club, referring to the half-a-million-strong Bangladeshi diaspora in Britain.

Dickson, an Englishman, however, clearly had to be diplomatic with his answer when asked which team he would root for were Bangladesh and hosts England to battle it out for the coveted trophy, which would be the first ever world title for either team.

He said he would wish that “the best team win”.

