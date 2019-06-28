British High Commissioner Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England World Cup final
Biswadip Das, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2019 03:23 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 04:23 AM BdST
The British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson could find himself torn between the two teams if England and Bangladesh were to meet in the World Cup final.
Speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday, he said he loved both the teams but suggested he would not switch allegiance.
Dickson, an Englishman, however, clearly had to be diplomatic with his answer when asked which team he would root for were Bangladesh and hosts England to battle it out for the coveted trophy, which would be the first ever world title for either team.
He said he would wish that “the best team win”.
