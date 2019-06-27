Kohli, Dhoni help India to 268-7 against West Indies
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2019 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 07:50 PM BdST
Half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India to 268 for seven against West Indies in a group match of the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Opting to bat first, India lost opener Rohit Sharma (18) early but Kohli (72) and opener KL Rahul (48) added 69 runs for the second wicket to steady the innings.
Hardik Pandya (46) and Dhoni (56 not out) forged the only other 50-plus partnership in the Indian innings.
Kemar Roach was pick of the West Indies bowlers claiming 3-36. Two of his wickets came after West Indies used reviews to overturn original not-out decisions against Rohit and Kedar Jadhav.
