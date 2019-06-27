Home > Sport > Cricket

India crush West Indies by 125 runs

Published: 27 Jun 2019 11:02 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 11:06 PM BdST

India overwhelmed West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday to continue their march to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and send the Caribbean team out of the tournament.

Half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India to 268 for seven after they won the toss.

Kemar Roach was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with figures of 3-36.

Chasing 269 to stay alive in the semi-final race, West Indies were bowled out for 143 in the 35th over.

Sunil Ambris top-scored with 31.

Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India registered their fifth win in six matches with one no result.

West Indies were eliminated after their fifth loss of the tournament.

