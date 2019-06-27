India crush West Indies by 125 runs
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2019 11:02 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 11:06 PM BdST
India overwhelmed West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday to continue their march to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and send the Caribbean team out of the tournament.
Half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India to 268 for seven after they won the toss.
Kemar Roach was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with figures of 3-36.
Chasing 269 to stay alive in the semi-final race, West Indies were bowled out for 143 in the 35th over.
Sunil Ambris top-scored with 31.
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India registered their fifth win in six matches with one no result.
West Indies were eliminated after their fifth loss of the tournament.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kohli, Dhoni help India to 268-7 against West Indies
- Unbeaten ton against New Zealand my best innings, says Azam
- India and New Zealand games are 'quarter-finals' for England, says Root
- Bring on the boo-boys, says Australia's smiling assassin Warner
- Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success
- Azam century leads Pakistan to victory over New Zealand
- Gayle delays retirement to play home series against India
- Torn between Shami and Kumar, India welcome 'good headache'
- England criticised for not making most of conditions against Australia
- Starc serves up eggs-cellent spell after English breakfast banter
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success
- Dhaka mosquitoes are insecticide-resistant, icddr,b study finds
- Bangladesh dairy industry ‘not accepting’ Dhaka University test results that found antibiotics
- HC seeks update on measures taken over killing of Barguna man
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- PM wants immediate arrest of culprits involved in Barguna killing: Quader
- Gandhi Ashram Trust Secretary Jharna Dhara Chowdhury dies