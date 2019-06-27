Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Wednesday as the Tigers were getting ready to face India next week, Shrinivas said overcoming weaknesses through rigorous practice following a routine after pointing those out in analysis helped Shakib shine with the bat.

Shakib has already spoken about how he practised hard during the recent Indian Premier League, shedding six kilograms, and improving fitness and skills.

Shrinivas, who worked for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, recalled how Shakib followed a tough routine.

Shakib had started with fitness improvement and the Sunrisers had a good fitness trainer as well, according to Shrinivas.

Shakib later gave time for recovery after training, which, according to Shrinivas, is very important.

“One day he (Shakib) came to me and asked what I would do to stop him during batting,” Shrinivas recalled.

The performance analyst’s presentation helped Shakib find out his own weaknesses and concentrate on practice to overcome those.

Now he has scored 476 runs and taken 10 wickets in this World Cup in six games, including a fifty plus five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the last match and two centuries in the previous games.

Shrinivas is not ready to take the full credit as he recalled how Shakib called his mentor Mohammad Salahuddin to India and worked with him during the IPL ahead of the World Cup.

“He (Salahuddin) worked hard in every session,” Shrinivas said.

“It’s an overall success. It’s not that you’ll do well in the match after a great practice session. So, proper execution in the field is important.

“Shakib has been able to do all the things nicely,” he added.

He also said the urge to do well on the world stage was the first condition Shakib, regularly a good performer, had to fulfil.