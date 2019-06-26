Bangladesh captain hopes Mahmudullah will recover for India game
Ariful Islam Roney from Southampton, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 03:14 AM BdST
Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza expects Mahmudullah Riyad, one of the mainstays of the Bangladesh middle-order, will recover just in time from a cuff muscle injury for the crucial World Cup match against India on July 2.
Mahmudullah sustained a grade-one tear during Monday’s match against Afghanistan in which he limped his way to 27 in a valuable 66-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim.
He could not return for fielding and was seen using crutches to leave the hotel for Birmingham on Tuesday. He is not bowling in this World Cup due to a shoulder injury.
“His injury is recoverable. We still have seven days,” Manager Khaled Mahmud Sujon said.
“When the physio prescribed seven to 10 days’ rest after seeing scan reports, Riyad said he will play against India no matter what his condition is. I hope he will recover a lot in seven days,” the captain said.
Mahmudullah ignored the injury to give Mushfiqur support during the match against Afghanistan, Mashrafe noted.
“I am sure he will play against India even if there is the slightest chance. He can make up for physical deficiency with mental strength,” the captain remarked.
