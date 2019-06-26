Bangladesh captain hopes Mahmudullah will recover for India game

Mahmudullah sustained a grade-one tear during Monday’s match against Afghanistan in which he limped his way to 27 in a valuable 66-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim.

He could not return for fielding and was seen using crutches to leave the hotel for Birmingham on Tuesday. He is not bowling in this World Cup due to a shoulder injury.

“His injury is recoverable. We still have seven days,” Manager Khaled Mahmud Sujon said.

Sujon sees 50-50 chance for Mahmudullah to play the India game, but Mashrafe is confident he will get the veteran for the vital match.

“When the physio prescribed seven to 10 days’ rest after seeing scan reports, Riyad said he will play against India no matter what his condition is. I hope he will recover a lot in seven days,” the captain said.

Mahmudullah ignored the injury to give Mushfiqur support during the match against Afghanistan, Mashrafe noted.

“I am sure he will play against India even if there is the slightest chance. He can make up for physical deficiency with mental strength,” the captain remarked.