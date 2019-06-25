Windies all-rounder Russell ruled out of World Cup with injury
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 02:47 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 02:47 AM BdST
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will play no further part at the World Cup after being withdrawn from the squad due to a knee injury, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.
Russell made four appearances in the competition, but was not involved in the dramatic five-run defeat by New Zealand in Manchester on Saturday.
Top order batsman Sunil Ambris, who impressed with a sparkling 148 off 126 balls in an ODI win over Ireland last month, has been drafted as a replacement in the 15-man squad.
West Indies, who currently sit eighth in the standings, need three wins from their final three matches to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.
Jason Holder's side next face India at Old Trafford on Thursday.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 West Indies Andre Russell goes off injured Action Images via Reuters
