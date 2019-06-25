Home > Sport > Cricket

Windies all-rounder Russell ruled out of World Cup with injury

  Reuters

Published: 25 Jun 2019 02:47 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 02:47 AM BdST

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will play no further part at the World Cup after being withdrawn from the squad due to a knee injury, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

Russell made four appearances in the competition, but was not involved in the dramatic five-run defeat by New Zealand in Manchester on Saturday.

Top order batsman Sunil Ambris, who impressed with a sparkling 148 off 126 balls in an ODI win over Ireland last month, has been drafted as a replacement in the 15-man squad.

West Indies, who currently sit eighth in the standings, need three wins from their final three matches to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.

Jason Holder's side next face India at Old Trafford on Thursday.

