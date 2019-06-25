England fight back after Finch century helps take Australia to 285-7
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 07:48 PM BdST
England fought back after another solid opening stand between Aaron Finch and David Warner to restrict Australia to 285 for seven in their Cricket World Cup match at Lord's on Tuesday.
Captain Finch and Warner put on 123 runs - their fifth fifty-partnership in a row - before Warner fell, after being put in to bat on a murky morning at the home of cricket. Finch went on to his second century of the tournament.
Warner is now the leading batsman in the tournament with 500 runs, just four more than Finch in second place.
England, under pressure following their shock loss to Sri Lanka, initially looked nervous in the field. But they bowled tightly in the closing overs to limit the Australians to a manageable score.
Finch and Warner appeared to be in complete control before the latter, on 53, spooned a catch to Joe Root at backward point off Moeen Ali.
After Ben Stokes had bowled Usman Khawaja for 23, Finch reached three figures off 115 balls. But he skied Jofra Archer's next delivery straight into the hands of Chris Woakes at fine leg and Australia lost momentum.
Glenn Maxwell crunched Archer over mid-wicket for six before edging Mark Wood to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler for 12, and Marcus Stoinis was run out for eight following a comical mix-up with Steve Smith.
The former Australia captain made 38 before chipping Woakes to Archer at mid-on, and he left the field to a smattering of boos in reference to his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal.
Pat Cummins edged Woakes to Buttler for one and although Alex Carey pierced the field with a few crisp strokes to finish unbeaten on 38, the Australians may be disappointed with their score as they bid for a sixth win of the tournament.
An Australian victory would virtually secure their place in the semi-finals, and if England lose they might need to beat India and New Zealand in their last two group games to be sure of making the last four.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 25, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia 285 as England fight back
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- England's batsmen one-dimensional, not versatile, says Boycott
- Bangladesh coach Joshi hails 'Mr Consistent' Shakib
- England's Roy ruled out of Australia clash at Lord's
- Windies all-rounder Russell ruled out of World Cup with injury
- Bangladesh not a one-man army, says talisman Shakib
- Mushfiqur 83 helps Bangladesh to 262-7 against Afghanistan
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat against Afghanistan in World Cup clash
- 'Strange' for Australians asking fans not to boo Smith, Warner, says Bairstow
- New Zealand wary of Williamson ban
Most Read
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Shakib’s fifty, five-for help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan in key World Cup clash
- BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency
- Rail services to Sylhet resume after fatal train crash in Moulvibazar
- Bangladesh coach Joshi hails 'Mr Consistent' Shakib
- Bangladesh not a one-man army, says talisman Shakib
- Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials
- FDI rises in Bangladesh, despite global fall
- HC extends freeze on privilege for loan defaulters by 2 months
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser