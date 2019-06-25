Bangladesh not a one-man army, says talisman Shakib
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 01:48 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 01:48 AM BdST
Shakib Al Hasan has been the architect of each of Bangladesh's three victories at the World Cup but the all-rounder denies they are a one-man army.
The 32-yer-old made 51 on Monday to reclaim his position as the tournament's leading scorer and logged the ongoing World Cup's best bowling figures of 5-29 in their comprehensive victory against Afghanistan.
His stellar all-round show earned him his third man-of-the-match award of the tournament but Shakib also acknowledged contribution from his team mates, including Mushfiqur Rahim who topscored with 83.
"It's not like that... we have had several contributions," Shakib said, dismissing they are essentially a one-man army.
"You always need, especially on wickets like this, to string together small contributions from different players.
"Luckily I'm doing well, but a team can win only if others also contribute."
Shakib's fifth 50-plus score in six innings, which also contained two centuries, takes his tally to 476, ahead of Australian David Warner (447).
"We've seen the same thing in bowling department too, with others also contributing," said Shakib who has claimed 10 wickets in the tournament.
"Mustafizur (Rahman) and (Mohammad) Saifuddin also have 10 wickets, which is quite impressive."
Shakib became only the second player, after India's Yuvraj Singh, to score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match.
He is also the first player to score 400 runs and take 10 or more wickets in a World Cup.
The spin-bowling all-rounder, however, refused to rate his performance against Afghanistan which kept their semi-final hopes alive.
"I don't rank my performance but it's very satisfying when I'm contributing both with ball and bat."
Against Afghanistan, the plan was to bat full 50 overs on Hampshire Bowl's slow wicket and post a total around 240, he said.
"It was not a 300-350 kind of wicket. Our target was to bat full 50 overs and 240 was the minimum target. I thought it was a good thinking.
"We wanted to bat full 50 overs and if we got some extra runs, we'd take it as bonus. That's exactly what happened and we got 25 more runs. That gave us an edge, to go out and bowl Afghanistan out."
Bangladesh face former champions India and Pakistan in their next two matches and Shakib wants the team not to lose their focus.
"We have a very important game coming against India. They are a top side, one of the title contenders. It's not going to be easy but having said that we'll give our best shot," he said.
"They got world class players who can win matches single handedly. We have to be at our best. I believe as a team, we are capable enough."
>>>>>>>>>
caption: ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Action Images via Reuters
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
Roy to miss Australia clash
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 West Indies Andre Russell goes off injured Action Images via Reuters
Russell ruled out of WC
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mushfiqur 83 helps Bangladesh to 262-7 against Afghanistan
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat against Afghanistan in World Cup clash
- 'Strange' for Australians asking fans not to boo Smith, Warner, says Bairstow
- New Zealand wary of Williamson ban
- Pakistan hit back at critics with morale-boosting win
- England still World Cup favourites, says Australia coach
- South Africa must rebuild like England did, says Kallis
- Pakistan ease to victory to end South Africa's World Cup hopes
- Monday could be Afghanistan's day, says skipper Naib
Most Read
- At least four dead as Upaban Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- Argentina beat Qatar 2-0 to qualify for Copa America last eight
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Probe opens into Upaban train accident amid rescue efforts
- Shakib’s fifty, five-for help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan in key World Cup clash
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- HC extends freeze on privilege for loan defaulters by 2 months
- Blow to Turkey's Erdogan as opposition wins big in Istanbul
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat against Afghanistan in World Cup clash