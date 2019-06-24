Home > Sport > Cricket

New Zealand wary of Williamson ban

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jun 2019 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 02:21 PM BdST

After being fined part of their match fee for a slow over rate against West Indies on Saturday, New Zealand will be keen to keep things ticking along quickly with skipper Kane Williamson facing a one-match ban at the Cricket World Cup.

Williamson was fined 20 percent of his match fee and the rest of the team 10 percent for a slow over rate in their five-run victory at Old Trafford.

As captain, Williamson would face suspension if the side are fined again, with New Zealand set to play Pakistan, Australia and England in their final three group stage games.

Unbeaten New Zealand top the table on 11 points and look good for a semi-final spot but with three potentially tight matches ahead the side will be keen not to lose such an important player for the run-in.

Williamson has scored back-to-back centuries, the 28-year-old holding together New Zealand's run chase against South Africa with 106 not out and then rescuing their innings with 148 against West Indies.

He has accumulated 373 runs in four innings at an average of 186.50.

Ross Taylor is the only other player in the top-six to have provided any real contribution to New Zealand's totals in their five innings so far, with 200 runs at an average of 50.

There have been calls from former New Zealand players for coach Gary Stead to shake things up with several in the side, including openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, misfiring and to give others a chance to prove themselves ahead of the semi-finals.

However, Stead's predecessor Mike Hesson said there was no need to change things unless conditions warranted it and that the side now needed to aim to qualify in the top-two positions.

"It's critical for New Zealand to finish top-two with the weather in England," Hesson wrote in a column for Stuff Media.

"In a semi-final a couple of days of rain could easily happen and you don't want to be kicked out of a World Cup by the weather.

"I certainly remain confident about how far this New Zealand team can go. They haven't played the perfect game yet and they're still winning against good sides.

"That's a great sign."

Print Friendly and PDF

New Zealand wary of Williamson ban
Pakistan hit back at critics
England still World Cup favourites, says Australia coach
'Strange’ for Australians asking fans not to boo Smith, Warner, says Bairstow

More stories

Pakistan end SA's World Cup hopes

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch Action Images via Reuters  

Monday could be ours: Naib

Rhodes warns of boundary drought

Brathwaite offers reminder of his talent

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts Action Images via Reuters

Bumrah burnishes reputation

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 India's Virat Kohli talks to umpire Richard Illingworth Action Images via Reuters 

Kohli fined for excessive appealing

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters

Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite looks dejected after losing his wicket and the match Action Images via Reuters

NZ edge nail-biter against WI

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.