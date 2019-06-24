Home > Sport > Cricket

Mushfiqur 83 helps Bangladesh to 262-7 against Afghanistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jun 2019 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 07:59 PM BdST

Bangladesh posted 262 for seven wickets against Afghanistan in a group match of the Cricket World Cup on a slow track at the Hampshire Bowl on Monday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim top scored for his side with 83, while Shakib Al Hasan (51) registered his fifth 50-plus score in six innings to reclaim his position as the tournament's leading scorer. 

The all-rounder also reached another milestone as he became the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 1000 runs in World Cup cricket.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the Afghan bowlers claiming 3-39 as his team chase their first victory of the tournament after six defeats in a row.

Bangladesh have two wins from six matches, which also includes a washed out game against Sri Lanka.

Tigers make 262
Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat
We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Naib tells Bangladesh
New Zealand wary of Williamson ban

