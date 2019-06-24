Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat against Afghanistan in World Cup clash

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jun 2019 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 03:32 PM BdST

Bangladesh have lost the toss and been sent batting first in their Cricket World Cup clash against Afghanistan at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain returned to the squad after recovering from their injuries.

More to follow

