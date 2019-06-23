Rhodes warns Bangladesh of boundary drought in Southampton
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2019 09:47 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 09:49 PM BdST
Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes reckons the slow track and big outfield at the Hampshire Bowl may result in a boundary drought and has told his batsmen to run hard in Monday's World Cup match against Afghanistan.
Rhodes followed Saturday's match in which India survived a mighty scare against Afghanistan in a low-scoring thriller.
On a conspicuously slow wicket, India's vaunted line-up managed 224-8, while Afghanistan fell 11 runs short when they returned to chase.
Only Virat Kohli, who topscored with 67, managed a 100-plus strike rate, while both teams managed only one six each.
"I watched bit of the game live and rest on TV. The wicket was a little bit slower and turned a little bit. We're playing on the same wicket, so that's useful to know," Rhodes said on Sunday.
"The wicket is right in the middle of the ground and there are some huge boundaries."
"So six-hitting and four-hitting might be less, like the other day against India. We'll certainly have to run hard for our singles and twos, and turn them into threes. That's an important aspect."
The track might suit his bowlers though, the Englishman said.
Steve Rhodes. File Photo
Rhodes said they respected the Afghan spinners but were not intimidated by them.
"I think the word is respect," Rhodes said.
"We do respect them but we don't fear them. A lot of the lads have grown up playing on spinning wickets, they faced a lot of spin bowlers. We'll respect them because they are top international bowlers."
Admiration is the other emotion he has for the plucky Afghans in their second World Cup appearance.
"We're not fearful of them, but you know what, I'm really proud also of Afghanistan's rise in the cricketing ranks," Rhodes said.
"Bangladesh did a fine job in 20 years internationally. Afghanistan are now doing a good job. I think these two countries are actually where cricket is thriving."
Bangladesh suffered an injury scare when Mehidy Hasan Miraz suffered a blow to the head while giving an interview but Rhodes said the off-spinner was doing well.
"Mehidy just got a hit on the side of his head when giving an interview, the ball came flying out of the net. He seems OK, he seems fine. The physio is checking him. There was no blood or anything like that," he said.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 General view during the match Action Images via Reuters
Rhodes warns of boundary drought
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch Action Images via Reuters
Monday could be ours: Naib
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah burnishes reputation
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Monday could be Afghanistan's day, says skipper Naib
- Rhodes warns Bangladesh of boundary drought in Southampton
- Bumrah burnishes death-overs reputation with yorker barrage
- 'Bittersweet' Brathwaite offers reminder of his explosive talent
- Sohail smashes Pakistan to 308-7 against South Africa
- India's Kohli fined for excessive appealing against Afghanistan
- New Zealand edge nail-biter against West Indies
- Shami hat-trick seals narrow India win over Afghanistan
- Williamson's classy ton sets West Indies testing target
- Pakistan's morale has not dipped ahead of South Africa clash: Sarfaraz
Most Read
- FDA approves drug for loss of sexual desire in women
- Top 300 loan defaulters named in parliament
- Iran says it will confront any US threat, Trump eyes new sanctions
- Ethiopia's army chief, top regional officials killed in northern coup attempt
- Shami hat-trick seals narrow India win over Afghanistan
- New Zealand edge nail-biter against West Indies
- BCL, Shibir clash over Namaz-e-Janaza of Jamaat leader in Chattogram
- Rooppur pillow scam engineer was never a member of Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Trump says new sanctions on Iran to start Monday, dials back rhetoric