Williamson's classy ton sets West Indies testing target

West Indies made an impressive start after captain Jason Holder put the Black Caps in to bat with left-armer Sheldon Cottrell removed both openers in his first over -- trapping Martin Guptill lbw after review with the first ball of the day and clean bowling Colin Munro.

But the classy Williamson set about constructing a patient 160-run partnership with Ross Taylor (69) with the New Zealand skipper bringing up his second successive World Cup ton, in 124 balls, with a well-placed four of a long hop from Kemar Roach.

Williamson's 148, his highest one-day international score, ended in the 47th over when he skied the ball to wicketkeeper Shai Hope off Cottrell.

Cottrell, who took three catches and delivered a run-out, ended with figures of 4-56.