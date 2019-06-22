Williamson's classy ton sets West Indies testing target
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2019 11:08 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 11:08 PM BdST
Captain Kane Williamson's second straight World Cup century helped New Zealand set West Indies a target of 292 to win their World Cup pool match at Old Trafford on Saturday.
West Indies made an impressive start after captain Jason Holder put the Black Caps in to bat with left-armer Sheldon Cottrell removed both openers in his first over -- trapping Martin Guptill lbw after review with the first ball of the day and clean bowling Colin Munro.
But the classy Williamson set about constructing a patient 160-run partnership with Ross Taylor (69) with the New Zealand skipper bringing up his second successive World Cup ton, in 124 balls, with a well-placed four of a long hop from Kemar Roach.
Williamson's 148, his highest one-day international score, ended in the 47th over when he skied the ball to wicketkeeper Shai Hope off Cottrell.
Cottrell, who took three catches and delivered a run-out, ended with figures of 4-56.

