Sri Lanka have opened up World Cup, can make semis: Jayawardene
Published: 22 Jun 2019 08:07 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 08:07 PM BdST
Sri Lanka may have done the World Cup a favour with Friday's shock victory over hosts England by opening up the race to the semi-finals, former captain Mahela Jayawardene believes.
The 10-team competition had just begun to look a little predictable halfway through the group stage with champions Australia joining the top three ranked ODI teams seemingly with a foot in the knockout stages.
Sri Lanka's old warhorse Lasith Malinga then conjured up a four-wicket masterclass as the 1996 champions stunned the hosts in a low-scoring thriller to shake up the tournament, jeopardising England's semi-final prospects in the process.
The hosts are still third with eight points from six games but face Australia, India and New Zealand -- teams England have not beaten in the World Cup since 1992 -- in their last three group matches.
"It's a great win for Sri Lanka, but also for the World Cup and it opens things up a little," Jayawardene wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council (ICC).
"The top four so far have a lot of matches against each other coming up, so they will inevitably drop some points.
"You look at New Zealand, Australia and England who all have to play each other which does make it interesting."
The upset should reinvigorate not only Sri Lanka but also Bangladesh and West Indies in their bid to finish among the top four for a place in the semi-finals, the former test batsman added.
Sri Lanka have looked rather inconsistent in the tournament with only two wins from six matches, even if two of their matches were washed out.
Jayawardene is optimistic, however, that the former champions, who also reached the final in 2007 and 2011, could progress.
"I've always been convinced that Sri Lanka step up their game at World Cups," he wrote. "They have the ability and they have the skill. This game should give them the confidence."
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 19, 2019 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in action Action Images via Reuters
Ferguson eager to unsettle WI big hitters
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan's morale has not dipped ahead of South Africa clash: Sarfaraz
- Sri Lanka have opened up World Cup, can make semis: Jayawardene
- Disciplined Afghanistan restrict slipshod India to 224-8
- Fiery Ferguson eager to unsettle West Indies’ big hitters
- Malinga steers Sri Lanka to thrilling win over England in World Cup
- England's Archer, Wood restrict Sri Lanka to 232 in World Cup
- Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
- No 'Bull', I'm 'Hum-bull', says Australia's Warner
- Rishabh Pant replaces Dhawan in India World Cup squad
- England approach every game as if it were their last, says Moeen
Most Read
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Trump says he aborted retaliatory strike to spare Iranian lives
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Malinga steers Sri Lanka to thrilling win over England in World Cup
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Minister Rezaul Karim talks tough on illegal buildings
- UK junior minister Mark Field suspended after grappling with eco-protester
- RAB claims to gun down two ‘pirate’ brothers in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- US cities brace for immigration raids, say they will not participate
- Top 300 loan defaulters named in parliament