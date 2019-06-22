Home > Sport > Cricket

Shami hat-trick seals narrow India win over Afghanistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Jun 2019 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 11:46 PM BdST

Mohammed Shami claimed a hat-trick to secure victory as India pipped Afghanistan by 11 runs in a thrilling low-scoring group match in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India struggled on a slow pitch and crawled to 224-8 with Virat Kohli (67) and Kedar Jadhav (52) managing half-centuries against a disciplined Afghan attack.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib (2-51) and spinner Mohammad Nabi (2-33) shared four wickets between them as India posted their lowest total of the tournament.

Afghanistan's batsmen, however, could not complement the effort of their bowlers and were all out for 213 to slump their sixth defeat in six matches.

Nabi top-scored for them with 52 before Shami claimed the last three wickets with successive deliveries in the final over to seal India's fourth victory of the tournament.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz
Shami hat-trick seals
India win over Afghans
Williamson ton sets WI testing target
SL can make semis: Jayawardene

More stories

SL can make semis: Jayawardene

Afghans restrict India to 224

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 19, 2019 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in action Action Images via Reuters

Ferguson eager to unsettle WI big hitters

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters

Malinga's 4 stuns England

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters

Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies

Rain-hit cricket World Cup may cost insurers millions

No 'Bull', I'm 'Hum-bull', says Warner

Rishabh Pant replaces Dhawan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.