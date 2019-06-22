Home > Sport > Cricket

Disciplined Afghanistan restrict slipshod India to 224-8

Published: 22 Jun 2019 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 07:22 PM BdST

Twice champions India struggled against Afghanistan's disciplined bowling and posted a below-par 224 for eight in a group stage match of the Cricket World Cup at Hampshire Bowl on Saturday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India lost in-form opener Rohit Sharma in the fifth over but skipper Virat Kohli (67) forged two half-century partnerships with KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar to steady the innings.

Kedar Jadhav contributed 52 down the order but India did not get the late burst despite having wickets in hand and settled for a total which leaves little margin for error when they return to defend the score.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib (2-51) and spinner Mohammad Nabi (2-33) shared four wickets between them as India posted their lowest total in this tournament.

