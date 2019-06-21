Skipper Mashrafe rues Bangladesh's new-ball woes
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2019 02:41 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 02:41 AM BdST
Bangladesh's inability to strike with the new ball cost them dearly in their World Cup match against Australia, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said after their 48-run loss on Thursday.
Bangladesh mounted a spirited chase in pursuit of a 382-run victory target but finished on 333-8 to succumb to their third defeat in six matches.
David Warner, dropped at backward point when on 10, smashed 166 and featured in a 121-run opening stand with skipper Aaron Finch (53) to lay the foundation for Australia's imposing total of 381-5.
"We created a few chances, which should have been taken, especially against a big side, you have to take those 50-50 chances," Mashrafe said.
Warner and Finch saw off the first 20 overs without being separated, guiding Australia to 117 and both completing fifties.
Mashrafe reckoned it could have been completely different with an early break through.
"I knew that we needed a wicket at that particular time. They knew if they don't lose wickets early, they can damage us. I think not picking a wicket was the main thing."
Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten century and fifties by Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah fuelled Bangladesh's gallant charge but their second successive 300-plus total was not enough to upset the reigning champions.
In their previous match, Bangladesh chased down a 322-run target against West Indies with 8.3 overs to spare but Mashrafe said it was unfair to expect the batsmen to do it every time.
"It's hard for the batters...350 is always difficult," the all-rounder said.
"On this wicket, even 340 could have been chased down. The batsmen are showing their courage. If you look at our batting, I think everyone has been batting with some intent."
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Gallant Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match
- Bangladesh asked to field first in World Cup match against Australia
- Cool Williamson guides New Zealand to tense win over South Africa
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
- New Zealand restrict South Africa to 241-6 in truncated game
- India's Dhawan ruled out of World Cup with fractured thumb
- Australia hope to dismiss red-hot Shakib early, says Carey
- Australia's Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Bangladesh
- Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan after Afghanistan demolition
- Record-breaking six-fest from Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
Most Read
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- Warner's WC best 166 powers Australia to set mammoth target for Bangladesh
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- Bangladesh clocks fastest growth rate in Asia-Pacific, ADB says
- Iran's Guards shoot down US 'spy' drone in Hormozgan province
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match