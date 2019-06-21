Home > Sport > Cricket

Malinga steers Sri Lanka to thrilling win over England in World Cup

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Jun 2019 11:26 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 11:26 PM BdST

Sri Lanka pace bowler Lasith Malinga ripped through the England batting line-up with four wickets as the former champions handed the favourites a 20-run defeat in a low-scoring World Cup match at Headingley on Friday.

Chasing 233 for victory on a slow track, England struggled against veteran Malinga's variations before they fell to their second defeat of the tournament, squandering an opportunity to join holders Australia at the top of the standings.

Malinga, who finished with figures of 4-43, became only the third bowler to capture 50 or more wickets in the competition after Australia's Glenn McGrath (71), his compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Pakistan's Wasim Akram (55).

England were in control after a slow start as Joe Root made a patient half-century, but he was caught behind off Malinga for 57 to trigger a collapse, and despite Ben Stokes' unbeaten 82 ensuring a tense finish, the hosts fell short.

Earlier, England's pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest total of 232-9 from their 50 overs with Angelo Mathews top-scoring with an unbeaten 85 off 115 balls.

Archer's 3-52 made him the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Australia's Mitchell Starc with 15.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters
Malinga's 4 stuns England
No 'Bull', I'm 'Hum-bull', says Warner
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
Rain-hit cricket World Cup may cost insurers millions

More stories

England restrict Sri Lanka to 232

No 'Bull', I'm 'Hum-bull', says Warner

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters

Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies

Rain-hit cricket World Cup may cost insurers millions

Rishabh Pant replaces Dhawan

England approach every game as if it were their last: Moeen

ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza Action Images via Reuters

Mashrafe rues new-ball woes

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters

Gallant Tigers lose

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.