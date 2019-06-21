England's Archer, Wood restrict Sri Lanka to 232 in World Cup

Sri Lanka began poorly after winning the toss and electing to bat first, losing openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera inside three overs but Avishka Fernando steadied the ship before being dismissed one run short of his second ODI half-century.



Angelo Mathews then scored an unbeaten 85 off 115 balls and stitched together a 71-run partnership with Kusal Mendis (46) to lay the platform for a competitive total.



Spinner Adil Rashid took two wickets in two deliveries in the 30th over to further turn the screws on Sri Lanka before Archer (3-52) and Wood (3-40) wreaked havoc towards the end.



Archer also became the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Australia's Mitchell Starc with 15.