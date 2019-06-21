England's Archer, Wood restrict Sri Lanka to 232 in World Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2019 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 07:19 PM BdST
England's pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three wickets each to restrict former champions Sri Lanka to a modest 232-9 from 50 overs in their World Cup encounter at Headingley on Friday.
Sri Lanka began poorly after winning the toss and electing to bat first, losing openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera inside three overs but Avishka Fernando steadied the ship before being dismissed one run short of his second ODI half-century.
Angelo Mathews then scored an unbeaten 85 off 115 balls and stitched together a 71-run partnership with Kusal Mendis (46) to lay the platform for a competitive total.
Spinner Adil Rashid took two wickets in two deliveries in the 30th over to further turn the screws on Sri Lanka before Archer (3-52) and Wood (3-40) wreaked havoc towards the end.
Archer also became the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Australia's Mitchell Starc with 15.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
- No 'Bull', I'm 'Hum-bull', says Australia's Warner
- Rishabh Pant replaces Dhawan in India World Cup squad
- England approach every game as if it were their last, says Moeen
- Rain-hit cricket World Cup may cost insurers millions
- Skipper Mashrafe rues Bangladesh's new-ball woes
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match
- Bangladesh asked to field first in World Cup match against Australia
- Cool Williamson guides New Zealand to tense win over South Africa
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
Most Read
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Facebook maps Bangladesh with most detailed population density using AI
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Trump pulls back from launch of military strikes on Iran after initial approval
- Skipper Mashrafe rues Bangladesh's new-ball woes
- India deploys two ships in Gulf of Oman after tanker attacks
- Attach DIG Mizanur’s assets, freeze bank accounts: Dhaka court
- Alexa, how can I fly to Mumbai?