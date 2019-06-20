Bangladesh asked to field first in World Cup match against Australia

The Tigers made two changes to the side that resoundingly beat the West Indies in their last match, with Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain replacing the injured duo of Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain.

Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said he too would have chosen to bat first but remained confident of his team’s chances in the match.

"We would have liked to bat first as well, it's a good wicket," he said.

"But we are chasing well in the last few days. The boys are pretty much confident, especially from the last match.”

On the two changes to the line-up, Mashrafe said, “Mohammad Saifuddin is out because of the back spasm. Mosaddek Hossain hurt his shoulder. So he is out as well."



Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa