Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh asked to field first in World Cup match against Australia

  Sport Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jun 2019 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 03:32 PM BdST

Defending champions Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in their World Cup clash against Bangladesh at Nottingham on Thursday.

The Tigers made two changes to the side that resoundingly beat the West Indies in their last match, with Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain replacing the injured duo of Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain.

Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said he too would have chosen to bat first but remained confident of his team’s chances in the match.

"We would have liked to bat first as well, it's a good wicket," he said.

"But we are chasing well in the last few days. The boys are pretty much confident, especially from the last match.”

On the two changes to the line-up, Mashrafe said, “Mohammad Saifuddin is out because of the back spasm. Mosaddek Hossain hurt his shoulder. So he is out as well."

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early
Tigers field first
Williamson guides NZ to tense win over SA
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe

More stories

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters

Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early

Tigers field first

Williamson guides NZ to tense win over SA

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters

Confident to beat anyone: Mashrafe

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters

Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers

Dhawan ruled out of World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters

Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan

Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.