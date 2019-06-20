Bangladesh asked to field first in World Cup match against Australia
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2019 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 03:32 PM BdST
Defending champions Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in their World Cup clash against Bangladesh at Nottingham on Thursday.
The Tigers made two changes to the side that resoundingly beat the West Indies in their last match, with Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain replacing the injured duo of Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain.
Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said he too would have chosen to bat first but remained confident of his team’s chances in the match.
"We would have liked to bat first as well, it's a good wicket," he said.
"But we are chasing well in the last few days. The boys are pretty much confident, especially from the last match.”
On the two changes to the line-up, Mashrafe said, “Mohammad Saifuddin is out because of the back spasm. Mosaddek Hossain hurt his shoulder. So he is out as well."
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh asked to field first in World Cup match against Australia
- Cool Williamson guides New Zealand to tense win over South Africa
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
- New Zealand restrict South Africa to 241-6 in truncated game
- India's Dhawan ruled out of World Cup with fractured thumb
- Australia hope to dismiss red-hot Shakib early, says Carey
- Australia's Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Bangladesh
- Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan after Afghanistan demolition
- Record-breaking six-fest from Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
- FACTBOX: England's record-breaking World Cup innings against Afghanistan
Most Read
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Bangladeshi migrants stranded off Tunisia for three weeks to be repatriated
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
- Student protests bring BUET to its knees over 16-point demand
- Manufacturers looking to move out of China to countries like Bangladesh: BNP Paribas strategist
- Has ‘the sacrificial lamb’ arrived?: UN cites new recordings in Khashoggi murder
- Australia hope to dismiss red-hot Shakib early, says Carey
- Bangladesh clocks fastest growth rate in Asia-Pacific, ADB says
- Riders below minimum average rating will lose access to Uber