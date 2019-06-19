New Zealand restrict South Africa to 241-6 in truncated game
Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2019 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 09:11 PM BdST
A tight bowling performance from New Zealand restricted South Africa to a modest total of 241-6 in their rain-delayed World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
Asked to bat first in a game that was reduced to 49 overs a side, South Africa's batsmen, barring Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen, failed to build on their starts in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the Kiwis.
South Africa had hope while Amla was at the crease but that too faded after he was bowled for 55 by Mitchell Santner in the 28th over but Van der Dussen's unbeaten 67 gave them a respectable total.
Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets, while all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme contributed with an economical spell of 1-33 in his 10 overs.
