India's Dhawan ruled out of World Cup with fractured thumb
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2019 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 09:09 PM BdST
India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the rest of their World Cup campaign after fracturing his thumb earlier in the tournament, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.
Dhawan sustained the injury against Australia but continued to play on, scoring a match-winning century. However, he did not take the field for the second innings.
Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar had said last week that they would make a call on Dhawan's injury after he was rested against New Zealand and Pakistan but the BCCI said his hand would need to remain in a cast until the middle of July.
"Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team's second match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019," BCCI said in a statement.
"Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of the World Cup."
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was flown in as a cover and joined the team before Sunday's victory against Pakistan, is set to be named as Dhawan's replacement.
India play Afghanistan next on Saturday at The Rose Bowl.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early
